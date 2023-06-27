Athiya Shetty Becomes the Face of Just Herbs’ Natural Makeup

Luxury Ayurvedic beauty brand ‘Just Herbs’, known for their herb-infused holistic makeup products,hase joined hands with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty as the face for their natural makeup line.

Athiya Shetty, known for her wholesome and organic lifestyle and beauty routines that have gone viral on social media, will now be seen endorsing Just Herbs’ products such as their ghee-based lipsticks, lip glosses, foundations and several other makeup products that the brand is slated to launch this year.

“Athiya is a perfect mix of traditional elegance with a modern aesthetic which fits perfectly with our philosophy of re-imagining traditional Ayurvedic formulas in modern day beauty formats,” says Arush Chopra, CEO & Co-founder, Just Herbs. “Our expression beautifully aligns with Athiya’s wholesome take on beauty, as she keeps it real, raw and authentic, is modern yet embraces her roots with grace.” he adds.

Athiya as the brand ambassador for Just Herbs natural make-up will be seen promoting the products in the brand’s marketing communications across digital, print and at hundreds of points-of-sales across India.

“I am elated to be a part of this association to advocate for our rich Ayurvedic rituals and how it can wonderfully combine with new age beauty products for long-lasting solutions.” says Athiya. “I absolutely look forward to this association, it will definitely be an exciting one!” she adds.

Athiya will dominate the brands’ online presence including their website, E-commerce platforms including Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra & more. Just Herbs will also leverage Athiya’s popularity for its in-store branding and marketing collaterals across 150+ retail stores in tier 1, tier 2 & tier 3 cities.

Just Herbs has a variety of Natural Makeup products including Herb-enriched Matte Liquid Lipsticks, Serum Foundation, Ayurvedic Kajal and Nourishing Lip & Cheek Tints which enjoy a cult-like following among natural beauty aficionados on online marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The brand also has aggressive plans to expand its retail footprint across India and is already present in more than 150+ multi-brand outlets.

The products are available to shop on www.justherbs.in and at all leading ecommerce portals and retail touch points across India.