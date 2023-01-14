Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul set to get married on January 23: Reports

Mumbai: Star India batter KL Rahul will get married to Hindi film actor Athiya Shetty on January 23. The three-day ceremony will take place at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

According to sources, as reported by Hindustan Times, a ladies’ night has been slated for January 21. “Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of this.”

On the day of the Sangeet ceremony, other guests will arrive. Athiya’s friends, brother Ahan, and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty may put up a performance.

“It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” the report added.

In 2015, Athiya had made her acting debut with the movie Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Her last film was Motichoor Chaknachor alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui which released in 2019.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul frequently feature on the trends list for their social media PDA and Instagram exchanges.