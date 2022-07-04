Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Enjoy Germany’s Summer With Akansha Ranjan: See Pics

New Delhi: Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often share photos, and were sharing moments from their recent trip. The couple’s close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan share a series of photos as she was also in Germany and the besties spent some fun time together soaking in the sunshine.

Akansha Ranjan took to Instagram and shared some pictures as the trio enjoyed the German sunshine. Sharing the photos, Akansha captioned it, “all we need is somebody to lean on.”

Check out Akansha Ranjan’s post below:

Worth mentioning that Athiya and KL Rahul visited Germany as the cricketer had to undergo a surgery to treat his injury.