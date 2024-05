Athagarh: 5 Injured In Clash Over Distribution Of Money, Alcohol Ahead Of Elections

Athagarh: Five persons were injured in a clash over the alleged distribution of money and alcohol ahead of elections at Taradinka area under Athagarh block in Cuttack district on Friday.

One of the injured is a minor boy and he was shifted to Cuttack Shishu Bhawan in critical condition. Others are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.