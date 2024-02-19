At Over $365 Billion, Tata Group Grows Bigger In Size Than Entire Pakistan’s Economy

Pune: With several Tata Group companies giving outsized returns in the last one year, the market value of the salt-to-software conglomerate has grown big enough to outmuscle the entire economy of neighbouring Pakistan. At last count, the market capitalisation of India’s largest business house stood at $365 billion or Rs 30.3 lakh crore while IMF estimates Pakistan’s GDP to be worth around $341 billion.

Valued at about Rs 15 lakh crore or $170 billion, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not just India’s second largest company but roughly half the size of Pakistan’s economy which is staring at a full-scale economic crisis with an unmanageable debt pile.

While all Tata Group companies have contributed to the surge in the conglomerate’s total market value, the biggest contribution has come in the form of multibagger returns in Tata Motors and Trent.

Tata Motors shares have surged 110 per cent in just a year, while Trent has gained a whopping 200 per cent. This is in addition to the healthy performance of stocks such as Tata Technologies, TRF, Beneras Hotels, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Motors, Automobile Corporation of Goa, and Artson Engineering.