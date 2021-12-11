At least 70 feared dead as tornadoes rip through Kentucky in US

Kentucky: More than 70 people are feared dead after a catastrophic series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and other states late Friday and early Saturday.

Addressing news conference early Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that four tornadoes, one of which stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles after touching down, had swept through the state.

The city of Mayfield had been “devastated,” he said, adding that a roof collapse at a candle factory had “resulted in mass casualties.”

Beshear said he had declared a state of emergency and activated 181 guardsmen from the National Guard.

At least five states were hit by unseasonably powerful storms and tornadoes on Friday night, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.