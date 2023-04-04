At Least 7 Killed, 22 Rescued As Avalanche Hits Sikkim’s Nathula Pass

Gangtok: A major avalanche that hit Tsongmo near Nathula Pass here in Sikkim left at least seven killed on Tuesday, as per PTI reports.

Twenty two tourists have been rescued till now, the report added.

Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Nathu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow, the Indian army has said.

News agency ANI reported that 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

“Rescue and clearance operations are still on,” a senior police official here said. Currently rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.