At Least 571 Million Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India Till Now

New Delhi: India had administered at least 571 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, August 19. Elsewhere, a examine involving 350,000 folks within the UK mentioned the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine seems to say no sooner than that of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 571,671,264 vaccine doses got throughout the states and UTs. As many as 4,884,440 doses had been administered on the day. Of this, 3,635,752 beneficiaries had been vaccinated with the primary dose and 1,248,688 beneficiaries obtained the second dose of vaccine.

In the 18-45 age group, 2,666,831 got the primary dose whereas 601,437 doses got because the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 211,311,218 individuals on this age group throughout the nation have obtained their first dose and 17,943,325 have obtained their second dose because the begin of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.