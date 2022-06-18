At Least 25 Dead, 4 Mn Missing In Devastating Floods In Bangladesh

As least 25 people were killed and over 4 million people remain stranded in various towns of Bangladesh due to devastating floods in the country, according to media reports.

The flood was triggered on Wednesday (June 15) as a result of heavy downpours in the north-eastern regions and a flash flood in upstream India’s Meghalaya and Assam, where record-breaking rainfall struck the areas.

The flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts is worsening, while other districts are on the verge of getting flooded, reported local media on Saturday.

Forecasters claim that flooding is expected to intensify in Bangladesh and upstream in India’s northeast within the next two days.