At least 13 injured in Israel in suspected car ramming attack by Palestinian man

Israel: Israeli police said a suspected car ramming attack by a Palestinian man from the occupied West Bank injured at least 13 people in Raanana.

“A suspect in a stolen vehicle ran over a number of people, injuring 13,” the police said in a statement. One woman was in a critical condition after the attack and has died, they added. The suspect from the city of Hebron has been arrested, police said. The police also informed that he had stolen the vehicle before carrying out the attack.