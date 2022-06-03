AT chit fund case: Former MLA Pravat Tripathy appears before ED

Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Pravat Tripathy from Banki Assembly constituency, on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate authorities in connection with his alleged complicity in the AT Group chit fund scam in 2014.

The AT Group has allegedly duped depositors of around Rs 500 crore.

Tripathy was arrested for his alleged complicity in the AT Group chit fund scam in 2014.

Following his arrest, he was suspended from the BJD. However, he was later released on bail.

In 2017, the BJD lifted his suspension.