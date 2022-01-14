At 50.7C, Australia equals hottest day on record

Sydney: Australia has equalled its hottest day on record after a remote coastal town reported temperatures of 50.7C (123.26F).

The temperature in Onslow, Western Australia, on Thursday matched a record set in 1962 in South Australia.

Onslow and the surrounding areas could see records broken again with temperatures set to rise slightly on Friday.

It comes after Western Australia reported large bushfires last month.

The record-breaking heat comes just days after a report from the EU’s satellite system confirmed that the past seven years have been the hottest on record.

Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.