All-Time High Temperature
International

At 39.1 Degree Celsius, UK Records All-Time High Temperature

By Pragativadi News Service
41

London: Britain recorded its hottest-ever day on Tuesday, with temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the national weather forecaster.

“Temperatures are likely to rise further through today,’’ the forecaster said.

A previous high of 38.7C was recorded in 2019.

Earlier, the forecaster had said that the temperature will hit high as 42C in parts of England by Tuesday afternoon. It also issued a red extreme heat warning.

The country is also on high alert for wildfires, with the southeast of England at “very extreme danger,” according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

It comes as many parts of Europe and North Africa are also currently experiencing extreme temperatures, with wildfires breaking out in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Morocco.

