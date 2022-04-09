ASUS Zephyrus M16 2022 Launched In India With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors: Check Price & Specs

New Delhi: Asus has refreshed the ROG Zephyrus M16 to meet the hardware requirements for 2022. The latest launched laptop includes the 12th gen Core i9 chipset from Intel and 16GB GDDR6 RTX 3080Ti from Nvidia. The WiFi speeds too may fare better thanks to the updated WiFi 6E. Read on to know more about the newly launched device.

ASUS Zephyrus M16 2022 Pricing, Availability

The Zephyrus M16 2022 edition starts at ₹1,79,990 in India. It is available from today via Amazon, Flipkart, Asus’ E-shop, Tatacliq, ASUS exclusive offline stores, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales.

ASUS Zephyrus M16 2022 Specifications

Talking about the latest launched laptop is the Zephyrus M16 sports a 16-inch QHD+ bezel-less display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 3ms. The device covers 100% DCI-P3, has a peak brightness of up to 500 nits, comes with ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, and supports Dolby Vision.

Under the hood, the laptop is powered by up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card and up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. Similar to other laptops from the manufacturer, the Zephyrus M16 2022 also comes with a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance in games that require high FPS. On activation, the switch directs the GPU to reduce latency and boost performance by an average of 5 to 10 per cent.

The ASUS Zephyrus M16 features a 90Wh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 10 hours of battery life. The laptop includes Thunderbolt 4 with Type-C Power Delivery 3.2 Gen 2 and ROG’s Intelligent Cooling solution to ensure an optimal experience for each chassis. The Zephyrus M16’s CPU is cooled by a liquid metal compound, and the Arc Flow fans are intended to enhance airflow while minimising noise for strong yet silent cooling.

It comes with a 75 per cent keyboard, a trackpad, and a power button. For audio, the M16 carries Hi-Res certification and a two-way AI Noise Cancelation microphone.