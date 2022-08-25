Asus Zenbook Series With 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Asus has introduced upgrades for six of its Creator Series laptops in India. The series includes the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED, ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and Vivobook Pro 16X OLED. These Creator Series laptops are designed for content creators, according to the company. Read on to know more details.

Asus Zenbook Creative series price in India, availability

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,44,990. The laptop will be available online via Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available offline via Asus’ brand stores and other multi-brand retail stores as well. The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED price in India starts at Rs. 2,49,990, and it will be available via the Asus e-shop. The ProArt StudioBook Pro 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 3,29,990, and it will also be available via the company’s online store.

The ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,99,990 and will be available online via the company’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. The laptop will also be available offline via Asus’ brand stores. The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED price in India starts at Rs. 89,990, and it will be available via Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus Exclusive Stores. Lastly, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED price in India starts at Rs. 1,59,990, and the laptop will be sold via the Asus e-store online and Asus Exclusive Stores offline.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED specifications

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is a dual-screen laptop with a ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. It has 12th generation Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processor options. It can be configured with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB or 1TB SSD storage options. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with Asus IceCool Plus technology for cooling. The primary OLED touchscreen has 2.8K resolution, HDR support, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, Pantone-approved colour accuracy and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop uses a magnesium-aluminium body. According to the company, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED laptop is 17.9 mm thick and weighs around 1.7 kg. It has two ThunderBolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD Express 7.0 port, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack. The laptop has a 76WHrs battery with 180W fast charging support. It also gets the ProArt Creator Hub software.

Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED Specs

The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED sports an Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) Ultra mechanism that tilts the keyboard 7 degrees when you open the Zenbook. According to the company, it improves cooling by providing 30 per cent more airflow than the previous generation laptop. It has 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor options with 32GB RAM and 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor options with 16GB RAM. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with Nvidia Studio drivers. The laptop also gets 1 TB of SSD storage.

The new Asus laptop has a 16-inch touchscreen with 4K resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, HDR support and a stylus. The company also offers an updated Asus Dial that can be customized using the ProArt Creator Hub. The laptop is equipped with ThunderBolt 4 and USB Type-C ports with support for fast charging. It also has an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 port and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.