Asus Zenbook 17-Fold Makes Debut In India: Check Specs, Pricing And More

New Delhi: The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has been formally launched in India. The new laptop comes with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display that users can use as a large tablet or compact monitor.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED: Price In India

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes at a price ₹3,29,990. The laptop from Asus is available for pre-order ₹2,84,290.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Specifications And Features

The ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a 17.3-inch display that folds in the middle to offer two 12.5-inch displays. The hinge of the laptop is tested to survive more than 30,000 open and close cycles. The most amazing part about the machine is that it offers multiple use cases like desktop, laptop (with Bluetooth keyboard), tablet, reader, and laptop (with virtual keyboard). It can be said to be the most appropriate device to date to work in any environment – home, office, while travelling, and more.

The laptop includes Asus ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard, which is around 300 grams in weight and is 5.5mm thin. The keyboard of the laptop also has some hotkeys like brightness, volume, screenshots, etc. Apart from that, it has dedicated keys for functions like quick swapping between connected Bluetooth devices. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold also has a 5MP camera that integrates the colour sensor, AI webcam effect and Asus 3D Noise Reduction technology for an enhanced video calling experience.

As claimed by the company, the laptop can go on for 24 hours once charged completely. It also has a low energy function that saves battery while the device is not being used. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB type-C ports, 65W fast charging support, etc.