Asus Vivobook 13 Slate Launched With Detachable Keyboard; Specs, Price

New Delhi: Asus has introduced its latest Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 with an OLED touchscreen display. The laptop features a detachable keyboard and is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset with support for Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate has two cameras — one in the front and one on the back of the screen. The device has been launched in three editions and has AI Noise Cancelling Audio for better call quality.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1: Price and availability

The all-new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 is launched at a starting price of $599 which is roughly Rs 44,600 in Indian Currency. There are two more variants included to the lineup that are the artist editions designed in collaboration with Phillip Colber and Steven Harrington. The device will be available next year in the United States.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1: Specifications

Talking about the newly launched Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1, it sports a 13.3 inch full HD+ touchscreen display with OLED Dolby vision and a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display has 550 nits of peak brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and TUV Rheinland eye certification.

The laptop runs on Windows 11 and packs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chipset with up to 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB internal storage capacity and Intel Ultra HD graphics. On the camera front, the new Asus Vivobook 13 Slate 2 in 1 features a 13 megapixel camera at the back and a 5 megapixel front camera.

The device packs a 50 Whr battery under the hood that is integrated with a USB type-CF charging port. The fingerprint scanner is provided on the power button and there are two USB type-C ports, one 3.5 mm audio jack and a microSD card slot. The device comes with Asus Pen 2.0 stylus that has four swappable pen tips.

Furthermore, there is a quad-speaker audio system that supports Dolby Atmos and features smart amplifier technology.