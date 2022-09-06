ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 12th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Asus has unveiled the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition in India. The ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE brings upgrades both in terms of performance and cooling mechanism. The laptop features a top-of-the-line Intel 12th Gen Core i9 HX series of processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and up to 2TB of internal storage.

ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition Availability

At a starting price of Rs 3,59,990 in India, the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is available to purchase both online and offline, with retailers including Asus eShop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Asus Exclusive Stores and ROG Stores.

Specification

The new ROG laptop comes with a powerful Intel Core i9 12950HX processor with 16 cores, 24 threads, and boost clocks of up to 5GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX Mobile 3080 Ti GPU that has a 175W TDP at full load, making the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE competent to handle demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and running eSports titles like Valorant at high frame rates.

ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features a QHD 17.3″ display that is capable of a 240 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time, making it ideal for competitive gaming.

Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme Liquid Metal is used on the CPU and GPU of the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE as it can keep these components up to 15°C cooler than conventional thermal pastes because of its ultra-high performance thermally conductive material. The laptop also features a newly redesigned aluminium lid, with a covert design change.