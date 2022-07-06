ASUS ROG Phone 6 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: ASUS has launched its ROG Phone 6 series in India. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is India’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series has a whopping 165Hz AMOLED screen, IPX4 rating, and 50MP SONY IMX766 camera. ASUS promises two years of OS and security updates on the ROG Phone 6 series. Let’s look at what the ASUS ROG Phone 6-series has in store for us.

ASUS ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Price In India, Availability

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 series will be available to purchase via Flipkart and ASUS’ official website. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 comes in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options priced at Rs 71,999. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes in a Storm White colour option and retails at Rs 89,999 in India.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Specifications

ASUS ROG Phone 6 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that supports a 2448×1080 pixel resolution, 395PPI, 165Hz refresh rate, Pixelworks i6 Processor, HDR10+, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor runs the show and a 6,000mAh battery that supports up to 65W HyperCharge technology powers the smartphone. ASUS ROG Phone 6 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Moving to the camera, the ROG Phone 6 has a triple rear camera setup: 50MP SONY IMX766 primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera. A 12MP camera on the front takes care of selfie and video calling needs. The ROG Phone 6 features an in-display fingerprint scanner and an IPX4 rating. It boots Android 12-based ROG UI and Zen UI out of the box.