Asus ROG Phone 5 series: Check Price & Specifications

New Delhi: Asus has finally launched the much-anticipated ROG Phone 5 series. This time there are three smartphones in the series, the ROG Phone 5, the ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate.

The smartphone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with an AMOLED HDR display with 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touching sampling rate 24.3 ms touch latency. The gaming phone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and comes with a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter. It sports a 64mp triple rear camera and runs the latest Android 11 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of ROG UI.

Asus ROG Phone 5, 5 Pro, and 5 Ultimate prices and availability:

While the ROG Phone 5 is priced at ₹49,999 for 8GB + 128GB and ₹57,999 for 12GB + 256GB model, the 5 Pro comes in just variant (16GB + 512GB) at ₹69,999. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is priced at ₹79,999 for the 18GB + 256GB variant. The sale begins on 15th April 2021 at 12:00 p.m. on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 5 features

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is a premium phone meant for high-end gaming. It comes with massively upgraded ultrasonic AirTrigger 5, and motion control gesture inputs. There are up to 10 motion control gesture inputs. The ROG Phone 5 has the Armoury crate with an expanded feature set offering more user-level customisable tuning. The ROG Phone 5 comes with a completely revamped AeroActive Cooler 5 that intakes and expels an incredible amount of air directly onto the centre of the phone — right where the CPU is — to deliver a 10-degree Celsius drop in the CPU temperature. The phone also supports Dirac HD sound on the dual front-firing speakers and four microphones.