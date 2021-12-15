Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched In India: Details Here

New Delhi: ASUS has unveiled a series of VivoBook across AMD/ Intel and 14inch/ 16inch variant — VivoBook Pro 14 and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14X OLED, and VivoBook Pro 16X OLED. Here is everything you must know about the device.

Price

The latest ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED costs Rs 1,69,990 in India. The buyers can purchase the premium laptop via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers including ROG stores and Asus Exclusive Stores from January.

Meanwhile, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED and VivoBook Pro 15 OLED price for the Intel variant starts at Rs 74,990. Asus has brought an AMD model of the VivoBook Pro 14 OLED that will cost Rs 94,990. The VivoBook Pro 15 OLED price starts at Rs 1,04,990. Meanwhile, the VivoBook Pro 14X OLED price starts at Rs 94,990 for the Intel version, and the AMD model starts at Rs 1,09,990. Lastly, the VivoBook Pro 16X OLED costs Rs 1,24,990 for the base model.

Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED specifications

In terms of specification, the latest ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED sports a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel has PANTONE, Calman Verified certifications, and VESA Display HDR 500 True Black accreditation.

It is featured with AMD Ryzen 5000 series, NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 graphics, and NVIDIA Studio Drivers for enhanced performance.

ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED also offers connectivity options like PCIe 3.0 x4 or PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs, up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.