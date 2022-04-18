Asus Launches ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition With 12 Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series CPU

New Delhi: The Taiwan based tech giant Asus has recently launched its latest Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition. It comes with a 12 Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series CPU, with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Read on to know more about the latest launched laptop.

Price

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,52,600) and will be available for purchase in a single Zero-G Titanium colour model in the US via Amazon, the Asus Eshop and Newegg. Asus previously revealed it will launch in India later in 2022 and be widely available.

Specification

Talking about the specification of the newly launched laptop, Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, it comes with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880×1,800 pixels) touch screen OLED display with HDR content support and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For storing content, there is a 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

In terms of connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is equipped with a 720p webcam. It packs a 63Wh lithium-polymer battery that supports 100W fast charging. The device measures 331x221x15.9mm and weighs 1.4kg, according to the company.