Asus Launches Its Officials E-Store In India

New Delhi: The Taiwan-based hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus has introduced its own online store, which will serve as its own e-commerce portal for its smartphones, laptops, and accessories. The company aims to strengthen the user experience along with all available brand-related information through this initiative.

The e-store will be serviced by AYR Technologies, one of the leading sellers online. The new online store will allow consumers and technology enthusiasts to shop for their favourite ASUS products with the click of a button, from the comfort of their homes.

ASUS e-store will be the most convenient destination to shop from an array of ASUS’ state-of-the-art products present across ROG (Republic of Gamers) and Consumer PC categories. It will feature the brand’s extensive range of gaming and consumer laptops along with flagship smartphones – ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3, to start with. The launch of this online store will elevate the online shopping journey of consumers through a comprehensive digitised experience.

The e-store will also offer an array of features to make the customer’s buying journey as seamless as possible. The payment options will be routed through secured payment gateways providing a smooth transaction experience to users using e-payment, debit & credit cards, digital wallets, and more. To further ensure the well-being of ASUS’ community, stakeholders, and consumers, the company will maintain social distancing by following contactless delivery for all the orders taken on ASUS e-Store. Additionally, the orders which would not require any sign-off from the customer at the time of delivery will be left at their doorsteps with prior notification, while verbal confirmation from a safe distance would suffice the ones with sign-off requirements.

Commenting on the announcement, Leon Yu, Regional Director of System Business Group, Asus India, said, “An omnichannel presence is key to serve your consumers well, and while our extensive offline network offers an innovative experience to users, our online expansion will aid their need for convenient shopping.”

Asus also says that the e-store will provide value-added features for consumers. Business customers can save up to 18 percent on their purchases by claiming GST Input Tax Credit. In addition, offers such as Warranty Extension Packs starting at Rs 99, accessories starting at Rs 499, and exchange offer through Cashify will be available for consumers across all Indian cities.

The Asus e-store will be used to provide services in approximately 30,000 pin-code areas in India. It will also offer features like free delivery, occasional promo offers, and call centre support across 220+ service locations, real-time status tracking through My Account, and more.