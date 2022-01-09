Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in1 Laptop With Snapdragon Launched: Check Specs 

New Delhi: Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable has been launched at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The new 2-in-1 laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Read on to know more.

Asus has not announced the pricing or the availability of Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable yet. It will be available in a sole Star Black colour option.

Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable Specifications

The newly launched Asus ExpertBook B3 Removable runs Home windows 11. It sports activities a ten.5-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD show with 320 nits of peak brightness, 16:10 side ratio, and 121 p.c sRGB color gamut protection. Beneath the hood, the Asus 2-in-1 laptop computer packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, as much as 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

For optics, Asus ExpertBook B3 Removable includes a 13-megapixel main rear digital camera together with a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera. Connectivity choices embody Wi-Fi 5 with 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Kind-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ExpertBook B3 additionally options AI noise-cancelling expertise together with 3D noise-reduction expertise for the selfie digital camera. It additionally will get a devoted slot for a stylus on the top-right nook. Nonetheless, the stylus is an elective accent together with a stand cowl.

The two-in-1 laptop computer from Asus has a MIL-STD 810H construct. Asus ExpertBook B3 Removable packs a 38Whr li-ion battery that’s charged utilizing a 45W USB Kind-C charger. It measures 260.3×172.1×8.9mm and weighs 630 grams.