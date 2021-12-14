Asus Chromebook CX1101 Launched In India: Price & Specs

New Delhi: The Asus Chromebook CX1101 has been launched in India. The new laptop is a budget-friendly laptop specially designed for students. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 features an HD display, an Intel Celeron CPU, a 42Whr battery. Read on to know more about the latest laptop

Asus Chromebook CX 1101 price

Asus Chromebook price set at Rs 19,999. The sale will start from December 15 on Flipkart. You will get a discount of Rs 1,009 while buying this Chromebook from December 15 to 21 as part of the launching offer. That is, you will be able to buy it for only Rs 18,990.

Asus Chromebook CX 1101 specifications

Talking about the specification, the latest Asus Chromebook CX 1101 comes with an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare IPS LCD panel with a 45 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also sports a spill-resistant keyboard and is US MIL-STD 810H certified. The keys also have a 1.5mm travel distance with a lifespan of 10 million keystrokes, while the trackpad comes with multi-gesture support.

In terms of power, it is packed with a 42Whr battery that can deliver up to 13 hours of battery life, according to Asus. It features 45W fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the Chromebook include two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack, and more.