Asur 2: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti’s captivating psychological thriller is back

Mumbai: Asur 2, the much-awaited Indian web series, has finally arrived. After making waves with its first season three years ago, Asur 2, directed and produced by Oni Sen and Jigsaw Pictures, is all set to stun audiences with its gripping storyline, fresh twists and great acting performances. Streaming on Jio Cinemas from June 1, 2023, the mythological thriller promises to be darker and more intriguing than part 1.

The series features a young forensics and tech genius Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti), senior forensics expert Dhananjay Rajpoot or DJ (Arshad Warsi) and forensic scientist Nusrat Saeed (Ridhi Dogra), who work together to solve a series of murders that seem to have ancient mythological connections. The performances of both Barun and Riddhi are easily some of the best seen in the show, anchoring the storyline and providing the intellectual meat to keep things ticking along.

Arshad Warsi’s performance elevates the show to another level. He brings the same brilliance of season one to this one too and is an absolute treat to watch. The supporting cast remains excellent, with Anupriya Goenka in particular standing out. Amey Vagh, Vishesh Bansal, Gaurav Arora play their intense, negative role with conviction and confidence. There are moments in the show that will give you chills and keep you thinking about them long after you have finished watching the series.

Asur 2 has to be one of the best mythological thriller series that Indian audiences have ever seen. It is well-written and executed, with fantastic performances from the whole cast. The show’s cinematography and background score are also excellent, adding to the atmosphere of the series. While Asur 2 may take some time to pick up the pace and establish its direction, it is worth sticking with it.