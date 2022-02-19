ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo Shocks Fans With An Instagram Update

Seoul: ASTRO Cha Eunwoo‘s Instagram currently has over 26 million followers, and that number only grows as he continually gifts fans with photos of his prince-like visuals.

The idol posts everything from his magazine covers like his latest with W Korea.

But since the idol’s first post on March 19th, 2019, he has never changed his profile picture for his Instagram account.

But earlier today, the idol sent fans into a meltdown on Twitter as, for the first time since getting his personal account three years ago, he finally changed his profile picture.