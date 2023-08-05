ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo Looks Unreal At Recent Chaumet Event

Seoul: ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo recently graced the public with his attendance at an event for Chaumet. The luxury jewelry house invited the star to the launch of their new collection.

Dressed in a beige three-piece suit, the low neckline of the vest was perfect to show off the dual necklaces he sported.

He posed to show off the bracelets and rings stacked on his wrists and fingers.

With a serious gaze in his eyes, he looked so handsome and perfect, that netizens suspected if he was even real.

With his sharp jawline and high nose bridge, Cha Eunwoo looked almost like he was made with an AI.