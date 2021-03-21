Astronomers to get rare look of largest asteroid zipping past earth at 124000 kmph

Washington: The largest asteroid to pass by Earth will give astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock in the solar system.

According to the Paris Observatory, France’s largest astronomy research centre, the asteroid will be at its closest to Earth at around 1600 GMT on Sunday.

According to the US space agency the nearest it will get will be two million kilometres (1.25 million miles) away.

The distance is roughly 5.25 times the distance of the Earth from the Moon but still close enough for 2001 FO32 to be classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid.”

The scientists of NASA said 2001 FO32 will pass by at about 124,000 kilometres per hour (77,000 miles per hour) faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth. The asteroid is estimated to be about 900 metres (3,000 feet) in diameter and was discovered 20 years ago.

Astronomers are hoping to get a better understanding of the asteroid’s size and a rough idea of its composition by studying light reflecting off its surface.

NASA says the next time 2001 FO32 will be close to Earth will be 2052.