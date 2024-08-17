Astronaut shares unseen photo of ‘lightning at night over India’ taken from space

California: Astronauts often share breathtaking photos of Earth on social media platforms, captured from the unique vantage point of space. These photographs offer a stunning perspective of our home planet, a sight that never fails to inspire awe. A picture fitting that category was shared by astronaut Matthew Dominick. His capture shows lightning in the night sky over India.

“Lightning at night over India. When trying to capture lighting in an image I use burst mode and hope lighting strikes in the frame. I was super happy when this lightning strike ended up in the middle of the frame. No crop needed,” he wrote on his X post. The incredible photograph shows a bright blue light in the middle of a pitch-dark sky.

The picture, shared just a few hours ago, offers a unique perspective from the International Space Station. Since being posted, it has captured the attention of more than 49,000 viewers, with the numbers continuing to rise. The share has sparked a lively discussion among several people, each offering their unique take on the image.