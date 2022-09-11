Asteroid 2022 QF2 Approaches Towards Earth TODAY

California: A dangerous asteroid is approaching Earth today, September 11. According to information provided by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Small-Body Database and Center For Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) departments of NASA, an asteroid named 2022 QF2 which measures 140 feet across approaching Earth today.

The asteroid was spotted on August 19, 2022 and will have a closest land approach of 45.40,000 MI/KM.

According to the information, the asteroid 2022 QF2 is currently not dangerous for our planet because it will make a safe passage through the Earth and will not hit us.

However, the NEOWISE (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) telescope keeps a watchful eye on the space rock.