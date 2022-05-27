Asteria Aerospace showcases next-gen drones and SkyDeck platform in the Drone Festival of India 2022

New Delhi. Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based full-stack drone technology company, participated in the Drone Festival of India 2022, the premier conference and exhibition for drones in India. The Drone Festival of India 2022 is being organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) with event partner Drone Federation of India (DFI) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on 27th and 28th May 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event and shared the vision of making India a global drone hub by the end of the decade. He reiterated that the Government of India will provide full support to the industry to make this vision a reality. The Prime Minister also took time out to fly one of Asteria’s drones and visited Asteria booth showcasing Asteria’s drone solutions.

Nihar Vartak, Co-founder, Asteria Aerospace Limited, said, “This event was a great opportunity for us to showcase our next-gen drones & SkyDeck, our drone operations platform, to key decision-makers and end-users in government and enterprise sectors. Ten years back, we were one of the few organizations to enter the drone space in India and since then we have seen an exponential growth in the demand and usage of this technology across multiple industry sectors. We will continue to explore newer avenues where drone technology can make an impact.”

At the event, Asteria showcased its rugged, reliable, and performance-driven drones for security & surveillance, surveying, and inspection applications across industry sectors. Asteria also showcased its cloud-based drone operations platform, SkyDeck, for delivering scalable Drone-as-a-Service solutions.

Asteria Aerospace Limited is a full-stack drone technology company providing actionable intelligence from aerial data. Asteria develops deeply customized drone solutions for government and enterprise customers using its in-house hardware design, software development, and manufacturing capabilities. Asteria has been a trusted partner to provide long-term, quality-focused, and reliable products & services to the defence & homeland security, agriculture, oil & gas, energy & utilities, telecommunications, mining, and construction sectors.

Asteria Aerospace is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Ltd, which is a majority-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd.