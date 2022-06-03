Astadhatu idol missing from Nrushinghanath temple in Puri’s Nuasasan village

Puri: Astadhatu idol has reportedly gone missing from Nrushinghanath temple at Nuasasan village in Pipili area of Puri district.

As per available information, a Complaint had been lodged at police station alleging theft by miscreants.

The theft is suspected to have taken place around midnight.

The incident came to fore when the priest entered the temple and found the idol missing.

The priest immediately informed the members of the temple managing committee about the incident and it later lodged a complaint with the local police.