Asst Executive Engineer Caught Taking Bribe In Khurda

Khurda: The Vigilance sleuths caught an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Irrigation department in Khurda while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10000.

The accused has been identified as Kamadeb Biswal.

According to reports, Biswal had demanded the bribe money from a person to clear his pending bill towards the construction.

On being informed, the sleuths raided the AEE’s office and caught him red-handed while accepting the gratification.

Following the apprehension, simultaneous searches have been launched on Biswal’s house at Ganganagar in Bhubaneswar.