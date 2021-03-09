Asst Engineer In Vigilance Net Over DA Charges

Sundargarh: An Assistant Engineer of Baragoan block office in Odisha’s Sundargarh district landed in the vigilance net over disproportionate assets allegation.

The engineer has been identified as Parsuram Nayak.

According to sources, the sleuths of the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous searches at his triple-storey residential building at Rangadhipa in Sundargarh town, the house at native village Lephripada and his office chamber.

Till last reports came in, the raids were underway and calculation of the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be completed.