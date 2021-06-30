Asst BEO Lands In Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

Keonjhar: The Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested an assistant Block Education Officer (BEO) for demanding and accepting bribe in Keonjhar district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhimanyu Sahu, assistant Block Education Officer of Anandapur block in the district.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after one complainant Somanath Ram, Head Master, Panasadeha UP School under Anandapur block lodged a complaint with vigilance in this regard.

According to available information, the acceded, Sahu caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Balasore Division while demanding and accepting an undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.10,000 from Ram in order to drop his proceedings.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the accused Sahu. The residential house of Sahu is being searched on DA angle. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.