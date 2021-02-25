Assistant Revenue Inspector Found Hanging From Tree In Bargarh

Bargarh: An Assistant Revenue Inspector was found hanging from a tree near a petrol pump at Padampur in Bargarh district. The deceased has been identified as Baldev Banchor.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and informed the police about the same.

On intimation, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered in this case. However, the actual reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, sources said.