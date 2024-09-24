Bhadrak: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack convicted an Assistant Executive Engineer in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 4 years.

The convict has been identified as Srikanta Kumar Mahunta, Former-Asst. Engineer, Rural Works Sub-Division, Pattamundi, Dist-Kendrapara, A/p-Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Works Sub-Division, Basudevpur, Dist-Bhadrak.

Mahunta was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant (contactor) to do measurement and check measurement of the construction-road-work under PMGSY.

Mahunta was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 4 years and a fine.

Further, the convict Srikanta Kumar Mahunta was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the dismissal of Srikanta Kumar Mahunta from service following his conviction.