Assistant Executive Engineer Caught Taking Rs 40K Bribe In Cuttack’s Salepur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak, an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Salepur BDO Office in Cuttack district while demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 bribe from a contractor to release the pending amount for the supply of raw materials and labour for the execution of three concrete roads.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on today wherein the accused AEE Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office room while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.40,000 from the Contractor.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of AEE Nayak and seized in the presence of witnesses. Both hands washed of AEE Nayak gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Odisha Vigilance said in a press note.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of AEE Nayak at Rajendranagar, Madhupatna, Cuttack, the house at native village Bodhei, Tirtol PS, Jagatsinghpur and his office room.

Accused AEE Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.38 dated 14.12.2023 U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.