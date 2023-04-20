Assistant Executive Engineer Caught Taking Rs 27K Bribe From Contractor

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today apprehended and Assistant Executive Engineer of NH Division in Jharsuguda while taking Rs 27,000 from a contractor to clear a pending bill.

Today, Sanjukta Singha, Asst. Executive Engineer, O/o. EE, N.H. Division, Jharsuguda was caught red-handed by Vigilance sleuths while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.27,000 from the contractor for release of payment towards final bill related to works executed by the complainant.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused, Miss Singha, AEE and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Miss Singha from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.10 dt.19.04.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.Investigation is in progress against accused Miss Singha. Detailed report follows.