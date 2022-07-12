Assistant Engineer of Rural Development In Vigilance net

Nimapada: An Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Department in Nimapada landed in the vigilance net on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Vigilance sleuths raided seven different places including residence of Dusmanta Dehuri.

1. Residential flat no A/209 , Center point,Sailashri Vihar, BBSR.

2. Triple storyed building at Chandrashekharpur, BBSR

3. Office at Nimapara, puri,

4. House at native village Gunadei, ps- Matanga, Dist. Dhenkanal

5. Two buildings at Dhenkanal town.

6. Residential house of relative at Dhenknal town.

7. Structures located in land at Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.