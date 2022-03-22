Assistant Engineer of Baitarani Canal Division in Vigilance net

Keonjhar: The Assistant Engineer of Baitarani Canal Division in Keonjhar landed in Vigilance net over allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The engineer has been identified as Umesh Sahini.

Separate teams of the anti-corruption agency led by 3 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 3 ASIs, and other staff, on the strength of search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Keonjhar, conducted searches at the following eight places in Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Khordha district.

(1) Govt. Quarter No.2RA/2 of Irrigation Colony, Salapada, Keonjhar.

(2) Office room of Shashini at Baitarani Irrigation Division, Salapada, Keonjhar.

(3) Single-storeyed residential house at Apartibindha, Bhadrak Town.

(4) Flat No.303, Shyam Enclave, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

(5) House at native village Betira under Nandipur Police Station, Keonjhar

(6) Relative’s house at village Matha Sahi under Kuakhia Police Station, Jajpur.

(7) Out-house over Plot No.1049, Khata No.704/534, Mouza and Police Station Balianta, Khurda.

(8) Out-house over Plot No.11, Khata No.159, Mouza-Sudusudia, Anandapur Police Station, Keonjhar.

Meanwhile, the search is in progress