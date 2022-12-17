Assistant Engineer In Vigilance Net In Gajapati

Gajapati: The Vigilance on Saturday raided the premises of an Assistant Engineer posted in Gajapati district over allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

The accused Assistant Engineer has been identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu, who works in the office of Rayagada Panchayat Samiti.

According to reports, A team led by Additional SP, Vigilance and 5 Inspectors is conducting searches at four places in Gajapati and Berhampur. Special Judge Vigilance, Berhampur has issued a warrant in this case.

More details are awaited