Koraput: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested an Assistant Engineer in Koraput district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused has been identified as Bhanumati Tudu, Asst. Engineer, Kundura Block, Dist-Koraput.

Tudu has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at the Kundura Block office from a complainant (beneficiary) for facilitating the release of the bill towards the construction of a “Cattle Shed” by complete. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the accused.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Tudu from the DA angle. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 19 dated 26.09.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.