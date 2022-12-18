Assistant Engineer Arrested In Gajapati For Amassing Assets Illegally

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance have arrested an Assistant Engineer of Raygada block in Gajapati district on charges of amassing disproportionate assets which amount to more than 126% of his known sources of income.

Dillip Kumar Sahu, Assistant Engineer of Raygada Block in Gajapati was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No.28 dated 18.12.2022 has been registered against Assistant Engineer Dillip Kumar Sahu, and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Dillip Kumar Sahu, Assistant Engineer and his family members;

One 3 BHK flat at Spectrum Malati Residency in Gopabandhu Nagar, PS-Gosaninuagaon, Berhampur. Share of parental house at Jyoti Nagar, Berhampur. One single-storeyed house at Vijaya Vihar, Berhampur. 12 plots in prime area in and around Berhampur. Cash Rs.2.76 Lakhs. Gold & silver ornaments, 1 two-wheeler and household articles etc. worth over Rs.17.02 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of the accused Assistant Engineer were found in possession of disproportionate assets which are 126% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress, the Vigilance said.