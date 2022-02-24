Assistant Electrical Engineer Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe In Koraput

Koraput: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday caught an Assistant Electrical Engineer of TPSODL in Borigumma of Koraput district for demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe from a contractual employee threatening to discontinue his engagement.

The accused, identified as Praveen Hota, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), TPSODL, Borigumma, was caught by Vigilance sleuths this afternoon while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a helper employed on an outsourcing basis at Boriguma Electrical Section, threatening to discontinue his contractual engagement otherwise.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Hota and seized while simultaneous searches have been launched on his properties at four places in Koraput and Ganjam districts, the Vigilance said.

The Vigilance further informed that Hota was under its scanner following allegations against him of tampering meters, exchange of transformers showing them as damaged, providing illegal connections to small and medium commercial consumers etc.

In this connection Koraput Vigilance P.S case No. 03/2022 has been registered and investigation in progress against Hota, the Odisha Vigilance added.