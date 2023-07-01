Assistant Director of Satyaprem Ki Katha thanked Kartik Aryan for a heartwarming journey

Kartik Aaryan, the young superstar, has once again earned the audience’s love with his most recent film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film had the third-highest opening for Aaryan with a startling 9.25 crores. Although he has demonstrated his strength at the box office with his previous releases with this film he has proven that he is in no mood to slow down also his performance in the musical romantic drama is said to be the biggest asset of the film which will make you laugh and cry.

Kartik Aaryan is an audience-made superstar and despite being such a big superstar he has always stayed grounded and has always gone out of his way to look after his team and the crew who works in the film time and again the young actor has always seen expressing his gratitude to the audiences and fans for making him what he is today.

Recently one of the assistants who worked on SatyaPrem Ki Katha took to her social media and praises Kartik Aaryan by calling him one of the most humble superstars on sets who were always respectful towards H.O.D s and Assistants. By captioning the picture she wrote,

“Amidst this huge wave of appreciation for #satyapremkikatha and magnificent performance of ‘Sattu’, I wish to take out a small moment and thank @kartikaaryan from the very bottom of my heart. This film and its every aspect means the world to me. From the pre production to the release, it has been a wonderful heart warming journey. And one of the main reasons for that is this wonderful wonderful Superstar who has always been at his most humble self on and off the film set. Extremely respectful towards the H. O. D s and towards us Assistants. It was because of his hardworking demeanour that we felt like giving our 100% for each and every take. At the monitor, we laughed with you, cried with you and learnt to ‘Love’ through ‘Sattu’. I just want to thank you for everything you have done for this film. I know its a long post but ‘Sach bolneke pehele sochneka kya?”

The young superstar has a heartwarming response to the post shared by this female assistant director and in response to the post, Kartik replied,

“Reading this made me emotional Sattu is truly a reflection of all your love. It’s rare to find a Sattu and a family like SPKK. Thank you all for making this journey so wonderful n unforgettable”.

Meanwhile, Kartik is receiving so much of love for SatyaPrem Ki Katha and the audiences are loving his performance as Sattu in the film and On the work front, Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s Untitled Next among a few other unannounced ones.