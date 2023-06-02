Assistant Controller Of Balasore Legal Metrology Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths today apprehended an Assistant controller of Balasore Weights & Measures department while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe issue a petrol pump machine verification report.

“Sagarika Sabat, Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology in Balasaore , has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs.10,000 from the manager of a Petrol Pump for issuance of inspection/ re-verification report towards delivering of Fuel Dispense Unit in respect of the said petrol pump,” the Vigilance said.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of the accused Assistant Controller Sagarika Sabat and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of accused Sabat in Balasore and Ganjam districts from DA angle, the Vigilance added.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.13 dt.2.6.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sabat.