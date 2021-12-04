Assistant Civil Supplies Officer In Vigilance Net 

Nayagarh: Launching a crackdown on corrupt officials in the district, Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids at places associated with the Assistant Civil Supplies Officer, Nayagarh, on charges of amassing disproportionate assets (DA).

The accused has been identified as Jayant Das.

Reportedly, separate teams of the anti-corruption units led by 4 DSPs, 8 Inspectors, one SI, 4 ASIs, and other staff raided at five places including a four-storeyed building located at Lenkudipada, Nayagarh, double Storeyed building located at Gandhisahi lane, Odagaon in Nayagarh, double storeyed building located at Gandhisahi lane, Odagaon, Nayagarh (adjacent to above building), a single-storeyed building located at native village Biruda in Nayagarh, Office of Sri Jayant Das located at Nayagarh town, Nayagarh

The Vigilance has unearthed Rs 2,74,075 cash, one four-wheeler, and three two-wheelers so far. The total valuation of the properties can only be ascertained after the raids are over, a Vigilance official said.