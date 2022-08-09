Assistant Agriculture Officer-Cum-Fertilizer Inspector Held Taking Bribe

Bargarh: The Odisha Vigilance arrested an Assistant Agriculture Officer-cum-Fertilizer Inspector, of Paikmal in Bargarh district.

The officer has been identified as Pranaya Kumar Mantry.

According to reports, the officer has demanded a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- from a fertilizer dealer threatening to cancel his fertilizer license otherwise.

Acting on the complaint, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the gratification. The cops also seized the bribe money from his possession.

In this connection, simultaneous searches were launched at his residence in Shailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Parental house at Tigiria, Cuttack and office and a quarter at Paikmal, Bargarh.

Further details awaited.